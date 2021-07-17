Eid Al Adha: Timings for live concerts changed in Abu Dhabi
The concerts will now begin at 6.30 pm and end by 10 pm due to the sterilisation programme.
The timings for Eid Al Adha concerts by some leading Arabic artistes has been revised, the Department of Cultural and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said on Saturday.
With the implementation of the National Sterilisation Programme from Monday, the timings of the Eid concerts to be held on July 22 and 23 have been advanced.
The concerts will now begin at 6.30 pm and end by 10 pm. Doors at the Etihad Arena, the venue on Yas Island, will open at 4.30 pm.
Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Syrian singer Assala Nasri will perform on Thursday, while Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny will entertain on Friday.
“The safety of all visitors and staff of Abu Dhabi’s attractions and events is our utmost priority. To ensure compliance with the new protocols to enable the National Sterilisation Programme, as well as to enable you to return home safely in time, the Eid concerts’ times have been moved,” the DCT said in a statement.
E-tickets will still be valid for the concerts. People need to present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours to enter the venue. All attendees above 16 years old will be required to be fully vaccinated and present the ‘E’ or ‘gold star’ icon on the Al Hosn app.
