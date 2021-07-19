Eid Al Adha in UAE: Dubai Police chief issues advisory
The force urges residents to abide by laws and regulations and follow all Covid-19 precautionary measures.
Residents must avoid driving recklessly on public roads, the unauthorised use of firecrackers and cycling in undesignated areas during Eid Al Adha celebrations in the Emirate, said the Dubai Police chief.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, also urged parents to pay attention to children, especially when in public parks.
“Parents must never leave their children unsupervised,” said Al Marri said in his Eid Al Adha message to the residents of Dubai on Monday.
“Dubai Police have completed all preparations and are ready for Eid Al Adha. We have also developed a plan of action for all general departments and police stations to intensify patrols of all kinds on the internal and external roads of the Emirate,” Al Marri stated.
“We urge everyone to abide by laws and regulations and follow all Covid-19 precautionary measures to ensure public safety and security. I urge people not to commit any violations that may disturb public peace,” he added.
On behalf of the Dubai Police General Command, Al Marri offered the force’s heartfelt greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoom, Vice President and Prime Minster and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of Emirates; and UAE residents on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
