Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi, Sharjah announce four-day holidays
Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Sunday announced holidays for public sector entities in the emirates on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
Both emirates will observe a four-day holiday from Monday, July 19, until Thursday, July 22. Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.
Earlier today, the federal authorities had announced the four-day holiday for the public sector.
Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.
# 1442 19 2021 22 2021 25 2021— (@AbuDhabiHRA) July 11, 2021
pic.twitter.com/TxUdP0tIO4
— (@HR_Sharjah) July 11, 2021
.
.#_ #__ pic.twitter.com/Oy5Ak2DAdH
-
Education
De Montfort University (DMU) expands its presence ...
The award-winning UK university, De Montfort University comes to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Visually-impaired student gets 98.93% in...
The Crown Prince of Ajman issued the directive on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Legal View
Own an e-scooter in Dubai? Here's all you need to ...
Know the law about using e-scooters in the emirate. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman attacks cops escorting her to court
She slapped and bit the officer before fleeing the courthouse. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,518 cases, 1,490 recoveries, 6...
Over 60.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light