Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi ready to prevent accidents during holidays

Police urge public to exercise restraint in use of hazardous firecrackers.

The Civil Defence authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced their preparedness in extending any assistance to Emiratis and residents during the six-day Eid Al Adha holidays, which start from Monday (July 19).

All fire safety precautions are in place, they said.

“We urge the public to give way to fire engines and avoid gathering around accident sites,” they said.

“The public must mandatorily report all forms of emergencies to civil defence or police for assistance during the Eid Al Adha holidays,” they added.

Families have been asked to comply with all safety norms in their kitchens to prevent home fires during the festive occasion.

The public has been urged to switch off air-conditioners and other electrical appliances and turn off gas cylinders while going out on trips.

Residents have also been asked to check their gas stoves and electrical appliances and ensure that there are no technical snags in them.

“No electrical wires or clothes must be left near gas stoves or ovens. Grills must also be kept clean as a build-up of fat, oil or food may start a fire,” said officials.

Parents have been urged to monitor their children during excursions on sea beaches and swimming pools.

Strict tabs also must be kept on children to avoid any untoward incident such as falling off balconies or windows of residential buildings.

No furniture should be placed near a window ledge, as children often clamber on them and tip over, causing fatal or near-fatal accidents, the authorities added.

Dangers of fireworks

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned about the dangers of fireworks and urged parents to control their children and prevent them from using these hazardous materials during the Eid celebrations.

“Fireworks can cause serious burns and their toxic fumes can also pose a danger to children," said the police while ringing alarm bells about environmental pollution.

The police have announced that they would impose a fine of Dh10,000 along with a jail term against those found to be illegally using or selling firecrackers.

