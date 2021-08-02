Egyptian Air Force arrive in UAE for 'Zayed 3' military exercise
The 10-day exercise will enhance military cooperation between the UAE and Egypt
Units from the Egyptian Air Force arrived in the UAE on Monday to participate in the "Zayed 3" military exercise along with the UAE Air Force.
The 10-day exercise, which will take place in collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Egyptian Armed Forces, is part of the series of Zayed military exercises organised by the UAE Armed Forces, in cooperation with Egypt, to enhance their military cooperation, through exchanging expertise in management and leadership, and planning and conducting air force operations.
The exercise will be conducted over three phases, which include planning and conducting air training operations and offensive and defensive air operations.
The exercise will showcase the capacities of the air forces of the two countries, in line with their collaborative efforts to ensure the region’s security and stability.
Its activities will also include many joint training operations and tactical air manoeuvres to improve the operational readiness of both sides.
The UAE and Egypt have strong overall relations, reinforced by their military cooperation and ongoing military exercises.
The UAE-Egypt ties are based on a mutual understanding of regional and international challenges, as well as the importance of dealing with these changes through coordinated and integrated policies aimed at maintaining regional security.
