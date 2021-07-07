Photos: UAE student tops exam results with 99.1% score; gets royal honour
She topped the general programme in private education, with a result of 99.1 per cent.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council has honoured a UAE-based student, who scored 99.1 per cent marks, in her exams.
99.1 %. pic.twitter.com/SjSkznShlF— (@MOEducationUAE) July 7, 2021
Sheikha Mohammed Sultan Al Hashimi, is a student of the Al Hikma Private School in Ajman. She topped the general programme in private education, with a result of 99.1 per cent.
Sheikh Ammar commended the significant efforts of the UAE’s leadership in the field of education.
He noted that it is the efforts of the UAE leaders that ensures the excellence of Emirati students.
Sheikha Al Hashimi expressed her happiness at meeting Sheikh Ammar and thanked him for his kind gesture, which highlights his keenness to support and encourage students.
-
Education
Photos: UAE student tops exam results with 99.1%...
She topped the general programme in private education, with a result... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Golden Visa: New Abu Dhabi entity to offer...
Abu Dhabi Residents Office aims to boost city’s reputation as... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police deny speed limit change in tunnel
The authority has appealed to residents to refrain from posting or... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by...
The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,513 cases, 1,489 recoveries, 4...
More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Deepest diving swimming pool in the world...
Dubai's Crown Prince has invited adventurers to experience the pool,... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Try to sight Zul Hijjah moon on...
Saudi Arabia supreme court urges anyone who spots the moon to inform... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by...
The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says