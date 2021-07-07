Photos: UAE student tops exam results with 99.1% score; gets royal honour

She topped the general programme in private education, with a result of 99.1 per cent.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council has honoured a UAE-based student, who scored 99.1 per cent marks, in her exams.

Sheikha Mohammed Sultan Al Hashimi, is a student of the Al Hikma Private School in Ajman. She topped the general programme in private education, with a result of 99.1 per cent.

Sheikh Ammar commended the significant efforts of the UAE’s leadership in the field of education.

He noted that it is the efforts of the UAE leaders that ensures the excellence of Emirati students.

Sheikha Al Hashimi expressed her happiness at meeting Sheikh Ammar and thanked him for his kind gesture, which highlights his keenness to support and encourage students.