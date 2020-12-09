Indian schools in UAE prepare students for new CBSE exam patterns

The student-friendly question paper pattern focuses more on comprehensive skills, MCQs and case studies

Schools in the UAE have started preparing students, according to the new question paper pattern for the Grade XII board examination.

The student-friendly question paper pattern focuses more on comprehensive skills, multiple choice questions (MCQs) along with case studies.

The paradigm shift in the question paper pattern is aimed at introducing assessments that will test students’ analytical skills amid online classes because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Related news:

Dubai schools invest in tech as learning goes online amid Covid-19

UAE schools ready for on-site CBSE exams

UAE schools ‘exam-ready’ as CBSE releases dates for practicals

Students in UAE use face to unlock CBSE results

Khaleej Times reached out to various head teachers to get a sense about what the changes entail.

Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, pointed out, “The CBSE (India’s Central Board of Secondary Education) has changed the pattern of its question papers from being by rote to inquiry-based learning following international standards, which emphasises more on problem-solving skills. This shift is akin to Bloom’s Taxonomy, which is a set of hierarchical models used to classify educational learning objectives into levels of complexity and specificity. This is a pedagogical shift, which involves application and synthesis and tests pupils’ problem-solving skills.”

He added: “The CBSE has been trying to ease aspects of the curriculum by reducing complex problems, as students move to the new academic calendar amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The CBSE has also been trying to reform the examination pattern for the past couple of years. MCQs in each subject has increased and more case studies have been introduced in commerce and humanities streams.”

CBS schools prepare students for CBQs and MCQs

Schools are preparing pupils based on the sample papers for Grade X and XII, which were released by the CBSE in October.

Mohammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School in Dubai, said, "Schools are in the final stages of fine-tuning their students for the revised question paper pattern of the CBSE. Due to their prior exposures to international assessments such as Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) and Assessment of Scholastic Skills through Educational Testing (ASSET), students in the UAE are well acquainted with comprehensive skills and MCQs.”

The CBSE plans to introduce PISA from the next academic year.

“The introduction of case-based questions (CBQs) by the CBSE is praiseworthy,” Kottakkulum said.

However, head teachers reiterate that students in the UAE need more practice and adequate mental preparation for their examinations.

“Students need mental preparation by watching motivational videos and taking part in orientation webinars because of the CBSE’s new question paper pattern,” Kottakkulum added.

Punit MK Vasu, chief executive officer (CEO),

The Indian High Group of Schools in Dubai, said: “We are preparing our students for every kind of question as per the sample papers we have received. Our own internal assessment has been modelled on the sample question papers both for Grades X and XII. We are trying to get our students ready for all sorts of eventualities and outcomes.”

He added: “Our students are prepared both academically and mentally for the upcoming examinations. We also have a special range of mindfulness and heartfulness programmes that are effective in ensuring our students are happy, calm and well prepared for their examinations. We are confident that our students are well prepared and like every year, they will exceed our expectations.”