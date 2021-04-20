- EVENTS
India Covid: ICSE cancels Class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to write it later
The Class 12 Board exams will be held at a later date as per the previous circular
ICSE Class 10 board examinations have been cancelled, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Monday.
COVID: ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2021
"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest," the education council said.
Earlier, the board had said that Class 10 students would be given the choice to write the exam on the day Class 12 boards are held, or not write the exams altogether.
ICSE Class XI Admissions
ICSE further advised all CISCE affiliated schools to begin the admission process for XI. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus," it said.
