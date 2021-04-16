Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade exams

ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation.

Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s decided to call off and postpone the classes 10, 12 exams respectively, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has now postponed the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams.

"The decision on whether to cancel or postpone the ICSE, ISC exams are expected to be taken this week, considering the concern of the students, parents due to Covid-19 pandemic situations," a CISCE official had said earlier.

While a decision to hold the exams will be taken later, Class 10 students have been given two options - to write the exams offline with the Class 12 students or not to appear for the offline exam.

For Class 10 students who choose to not appear for the offline exam, a fair and unbiased criterion will be developed for the evaluation.

But those who do want to write the exams can do so when new dates for the offline exams are announced.