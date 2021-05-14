India Covid crisis: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be cancelled

Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 11.04 am

The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks.

There is a possibility that the 12th grade Central Board of Secondary Education exams may be cancelled this year.

According to the Times of India, sources in the Ministry of Education have hinted at the possibility in light of the surging Covid cases across India.

“Given the current situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether,” said a senior ministry official. “CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for Class 12 students.”

“The pandemic situation at present is at least four times worse than last year and schools are likely to stay closed for the rest of the session. Although a final decision is to be taken after a review in June, in the current scenario it is unlikely that exams are going to be conducted anytime soon.”

Opinions among academics remain divided on the situation, with some welcoming the decision while others insist on merely postponing the exams instead.

“It is expected that the situation will definitely improve in the coming days and we can conduct the Class 12 exam sometime in the month of July,” said former CBSE chairperson Ashok Ganguly.

Although the vast student consensus remains in favour of cancelling the exams, other educationists are suggesting online exams as an alternative.

“The solution lies in adapting fast to the changing conditions by using digital mediums to conduct examinations in a fair manner,’ said Anand Bhalerao, principal and dean of the college of engineering at Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University in Pune.