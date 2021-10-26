Expo 2020 Dubai: Focus on education, human empowerment to build optimistic future

UAE Minister of Education attends the Aqdar World Summit in Fazaa Pavilion

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE's Minister of Education attended the fourth edition of the Aqdar World Summit in Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He highlighted that the country is at the threshold of a new phase and the education sector is pivotal to this growth strategy.

Foraying into education and human empowerment is imperative to develop the country into a knowledge-based economy.

Al Hammadi said, “We are now on the cusp of a new stage in the UAE, which is the next 50 years. The UAE has many ambitions, with education being the foundation and axis for building the future. Education in the Emirates is an integrated and sustainable system in which the student is at the centre and is constantly supported, starting from early childhood through to secondary and university stages, scientific research and lifelong learning.”

The summit is a global platform for leaders, decision-makers, experts, specialists and leading companies from around the world.

Local and global issues are discussed relating to the empowerment of societies in their human, cultural and intellectual dimensions.

Al Hammadi added, “The UAE’s focus on positive education and human empowerment is the future. The Ministry of Education is supporting educated generations capable of facing the challenges of the age to enable our country to achieve its desired goals in construction, cultural and scientific development.”

Held under the theme, ‘Positive Global Citizenship – Empowerment of Sustainable Investment Opportunities’, the Aqdar World Summit kicked off with 11-year-old Australian Roxana Saidi taking to the stage to reveal what makes the UAE so special.

Roxana Saidi said, “The thing I love the most about the UAE is the people who live here – they are so kind, respectful and tolerant. I’m so lucky to have so many friends here, who have taught me about their cultures, traditions, clothing and food. They have also shown me that we are all the same. We want the best for our families, our friends and the future. We love having so many unique friends from all over the world and we want to change the world.”