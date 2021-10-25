UAE: Emirati youth learning new skills to be ready for future of work

Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.

With the UAE investing in advanced technologies, Emirati youngsters are acquiring skills and education to be ready for the opportunities.

Dr Arthur Morrish, CEO, Aspire, organising the Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge (MBZIRC), is looking forward to seeing local talent in action at this edition’s $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.

“An overwhelming number of Emirati youth and professionals are showing keen interest in learning new technological skills to fit into the future workplace. This is becoming increasingly evident as the UAE undergoes this digital transformation and builds its knowledge economy continuing to position the country at the forefront of global technological innovation. However, achieving this goal requires a concerted effort from the public, private and education sectors,” Dr Morrish told Khaleej Times.

The three-phase global challenge is underway with the submission round of white paper till December 30, then there is simulation in August 2022 and live demonstration in June 2023.

“The competition is open to leading universities, research institutions, companies and individual innovators from all over the world, including the UAE. We’re really excited about the entries from the UAE and can’t wait for the local talent to showcase their skills on the global stage and test themselves against the world’s best.”

In the challenge, top universities, research institutions, companies and individual innovators from all over the world can participate. They are encouraged to collaborate and partner with the industry to form teams.

The competition focuses on finding real-world solutions to maritime safety and security challenges such as smuggling, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and piracy. Dr Morrish said robotics-based industries will play a key role in the future knowledge-based economy of the UAE.

Registrations to the challenge can be done through https://www.mbzirc.com

Aspire is the technology programme management pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), which is responsible for defining the emirate’s research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation.