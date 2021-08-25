Dubai: School shuts down a week before new academic term
Hundreds of students, staff have been affected; school says the closure is due to financial losses caused by Covid pandemic.
Less than a week before the new academic term begins, a school in Dubai suddenly shut down, leaving hundreds of students and its entire staff in the lurch. The CBSE-affiliated school cited ‘financial distress due to Covid-19’ as the reason for the decision.
Anxious parents and employees of AMLED School Dubai were discussing the school closure on their internal Whatsapp groups recently. On Wednesday evening, they received a circular confirming the shutdown.
“After weeks of speculations and anticipations, we are announcing with a heavy heart that AMLED School Dubai will be closing its operations,” stated the document, a copy of which was seen by Khaleej Times.
It added: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school suffered financially to a great extent. AMLED School Dubai has been fighting and struggling to stand on its feet for the past few years and had not given up, but the situation became extremely difficult during the pandemic where the number of students dropped drastically thus decreasing the revenue of the school.”
It underlined: “With this e-mail, we would like to announce the closure of the school during this academic year.”
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is aware of the situation, an official told KT in a statement.
“We are aware of recent developments at AMLED School and working closely with the school’s leadership team to ensure the best interest of all students. At KHDA, the wellbeing of our students is a top priority and we continue to make every effort to address any concerns arising from the current situation,” said Mohammed Darwish, CEO of the permits and compliance sector at the KHDA.
The school, which catered to students from KG to Grade 9, will be conducting regular online classes for its students from August 29 until September 30, 2021, it said in its statement.
“Online classes will be conducted by our same teaching faculty members. Our team of administration and academic staff will continue providing support until each child is placed in a school to continue his/her academic career,” the letter added.
AMLED School Dubai was rated ‘good’ in the KHDA inspection report for 2019-2020. It is tying up with a few other institutions that were also rated ‘good’ “to help its students transfer to these schools without any hurdle”.
A parent, whose child is going to AMLED, told Khaleej Times: “We were completely caught unawares. I am not sure how to find admission for my son at such short notice. It’s such a big change and my son will have to start all over again. A new school means new uniforms, admission fees and new expenses. I am worried about all this, too. The teaching style at the school has been very good. The teachers are excellent. Even they will be without jobs. I feel for them, too. They are the real heroes. They worked so hard.”
A former teacher of the school said: “I had been hearing about this for a couple of days now. Pandemic is the reason for the school’s closure. But in the given situation, it’s going to be difficult for the students and staff now, as nobody was expecting this ahead of school reopening, especially when, I believe, more students would have returned for on-site learning.”
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Dubai: School shuts down a week before new...
Hundreds of students, staff have been affected; school says the... READ MORE
-
Education
Back-to-school: Parents in UAE turn into smart...
They are busy shopping this week as the new school year/term begins... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai Police arrest two of Italy's most wanted...
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School shuts down a week before new...
Hundreds of students, staff have been affected; school says the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Rapid PCR test for Pakistan transit...
Currently, all the major airports in Pakistan are offering rapid... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: This Pakistani doctor helps patients get...
Dr Ikram lauds the support the government of the UAE has always... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Back to school in Abu Dhabi: PCR test must for...
Free Covid tests announced for students and staff; 14-day validity... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school