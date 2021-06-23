Delayed CBSE results: Students worry about varsity admissions

Some European universities will be closing their admission process for 2021 intake by early July

Indian Grade 12 students in the UAE and back home, looking to get admissions to European universities, fear that they will not make it in time due to the delay in declaration of results.

While final results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII will only be released by July 31, some mainland European universities will be closing their admission process for 2021 intake — especially for engineering courses — by July 10.

While the CBSE and the Indian School Certification (ISC) evaluation criteria got a final nod from India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday despite several petitions filed by parents and students challenging the exam cancellation and the assessment criteria, students now remain concerned about what lies ahead due to the delay in results.

The father of a Grade 12 student told Khaleej Times: “Historically, results are declared by May, but now CBSE results will be out by July end. My son has applied for Computer Engineering at a few universities in Germany and Poland. There is a mandatory field where they are asking for the final result by a certain date before issuing the final admission offer. We have written to these universities, explaining the situation and our constraints, but some of the universities are not keen on considering students on a case-by-case basis, as they have already received many applications from other students across the world.

In such a scenario, students like my son stand to lose a year. We are worried about this.”

Dhyan Prasanthan, a Grade XII student, says: “When will I apply for the visa (to the UK) if the results are declared so late? Typically, results come out by May, and usually we have enough time to approach the embassy and complete the due paperwork for visa processing and other related formalities before the semester begins. But this time, we’ll really be pressed for time before we complete all the procedures.”

The Indian expat, who grew up in the UAE, wants to pursue automotive engineering, for which he is keen on heading to Loughborough University in the UK. “I am concerned about the CBSE results coming out late because different universities have different admission policies,” he adds.

Some students were also concerned they would miss out on scholarships due to the delay. Shruthy C, a Grade XII student, said that even the scholarships that students have already received, may be impacted after the final outcomes are declared. “I would like to continue my higher education in the UAE itself. Several universities here are offering student discounts and scholarships which we are keen on availing. However, as the results are delayed this year and the scholarship deadline will end by the last week of June at many varsities, students might stand to lose those fee rebates and scholarships. This has been a concern among several students like me, as our CBSE results will only be out on July 31.”

It was earlier announced that the CBSE Class 12 board exam assessment will be as per the 30:30:40 formula, where 30 per cent weightage will be given to the assessment from Class 10, 30 per cent from Class 11 and 40 per cent from Class 12 to tabulate an average for Grade 12 final results.

nandini@khaleejtimes.com