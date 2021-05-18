Dubai's RTA to auction 350 fancy car number plates

Over 350 premium number plates are on offer in an online auction in Dubai.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the plates bear 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and classic vehicles.

The 64th online auction is the second of its kind this year.

Registration of bidders starts on May 23, and the bidding process kicks off at 8am on May 30. It will be on for five days.

The sale of the license plates is subject to a 5 per cent value-added tax. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to the RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120.