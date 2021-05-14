News
Dubai: Watch out for these road closures from Friday to Sunday

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 14, 2021
File photo

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.


Motorists in Dubai have been informed by the RTA to use alternative routes due to the closure of the loop leading to Emirates Road on Al Ruwaiyah Interchange, heading towards Abu Dhabi and the route coming from Al Ain via the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

According to a Road and Transport Authority (RTA) tweet, the closure will come into effect from Friday, May 14, at 12am and will continue until 6am on Sunday, May 16.

Motorists have been urged to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes to reach their destination and to follow the map on their tweet.




