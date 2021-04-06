Dubai viral indecent video: Deportation order issued

Public Prosecution office completes investigations on the incident.

The individuals involved in a recent viral video of a photoshoot will be deported from the UAE, a top official has said.

Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, stated that the Public Prosecution office has completed investigations on the incident.

In a tweet by the Dubai Media Office, it was stated that the photoshoot contravened UAE law.

“No further comment shall be made on the matter,” the tweet added.

The Dubai Police had late on Saturday announced that a group of suspects has been arrested, warning against such "unacceptable behaviour".

The video shows more than a dozen women pose indecently in the balcony of a highrise in Dubai, as they are directed by a photographer. The police reminded residents that such acts do not "reflect the values of Emirati society".