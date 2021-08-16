News
Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on key highway; police issue traffic alert

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 16, 2021

The authority has advised motorists to be "extra cautious" on the road.


A vehicle has caught fire on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Dubai Police reported on Monday.

The accident occurred after Al Rashidiya bridge in the direction of Sharjah, and has resulted in traffic delays.

The authority has advised motorists to be "extra cautious" on the road.




