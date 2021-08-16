Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on key highway; police issue traffic alert

The authority has advised motorists to be "extra cautious" on the road.

A vehicle has caught fire on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Dubai Police reported on Monday.

The accident occurred after Al Rashidiya bridge in the direction of Sharjah, and has resulted in traffic delays.

#TrafficUpdate | 10:31



A fire accident on SMBZR after Al Rashidiya bridge towards Sharjah, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 16, 2021

