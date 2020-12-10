Dubai tourists to get free discount cards upon arrival

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 10, 2020 | Last updated on December 10, 2020 at 11.30 pm

The card offers several promos for travel and tourism, restaurants, health and beauty, banks and exchanges, vehicles, and more.

Now, all tourists who arrive in Dubai will be greeted with a ‘happiness card’.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai on Thursday announced the launch of Al Saada Tourist Card, a free discount card that will give tourists access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, discounts, and promotions during their stay in the emirate.

The card will be distributed to all tourists upon arrival at Dubai International Airport. Maj-Gen Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, director-general of the GDRFA, launched the card at the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week, in the presence of several senior Dubai government department leaders.

How to use the card

Tourists will be asked to scan a barcode using their smartphones to download the ALSAADA Tourist application.

Once launched, the app will prompt the user to enter their passport number and date of arrival in order to generate a smart card under the tourist’s name.

The application will also provide users access to the full list of promotions and discounts offered by ALSAADA card partners. Cards expire once the tourists leave the city, but they can get a new one on their next visit.

“This initiative was launched as part of the country’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for visitors,” Al Marrie said.

“The UAE has demonstrated the resilience of its tourism sector, the success of its business model and its ability to ensure business continuity across various sectors. The UAE also enjoys a global reputation for its safety, security, stability, economic growth and logistical and digital infrastructure, all of which combine to make it one of the world’s most-preferred travel and lifestyle destinations.”

Sectors covered

The sectors covered under the ALSAADA Tourist Card programme include travel and tourism, restaurants, health and beauty, banks and exchanges, vehicles, technology and communications, malls and fashion, online shopping, home essentials, entertainment, retail and weddings and events.

The Al Saada Tourist application carries many features that will help users easily locate offers, access nearby ones, find promos and review those they have availed through the app.

