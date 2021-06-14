Dubai: Tourist gets 10-year jail term, Dh50,000 fine for drug smuggling attempt

A review of CCTV footage enabled police to identify and track down the passenger in question.

A European convicted of possessing and attempting to smuggle drugs into the UAE has been sentenced to 10 years in jail and a fine of Dh50,000. He will be also be deported after the completion of his prison term.

According to police records, the case dates back to November, when the police station at Dubai Airport was alerted to the existence of a suitcase left unattended at a terminal.

Upon searching the suitcase, authorities found a bag containing 16kg of heroin inside. A team was immediately launched to identify and find the passenger who left the case behind.

A review of CCTV footage enabled police to identify and track down the passenger in question, who was then arrested. The police also searched his handbag, in which they found 32 narcotic tablets.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the tablets belonged to him; however, he insisted that the suitcase seized at the airport belonged to another person.

He told the police that he was given the suitcase by someone in his country to deliver to another man in a European country in return for paying all his debts.