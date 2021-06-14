Dubai: Duo gets 3 years in jail for impersonating cops, kidnapping and robbing man

They forced the victim to unlock his phone and access his bank account.

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two men to three years in prison, followed by deportation, for impersonating police officers, and kidnapping and robbing another man.

The two unemployed Asians were arrested by a police patrol while they were dropping the victim off in their car.

During investigations, the victim said that he was about to sleep when two men stormed into his place posing as police detectives, asked him questions and taking him with them, after tying his hands and covering his eyes with a medical mask.

The suspects made him enter a vehicle and, during the drive, stole his phone as well as Dh3,200 from his wallet. They took him to a location in Deira that he did not recognise and forced him to unlock his phone and access his bank account, which was empty.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the victim said the suspects beat him and asked if there were any police reports against him, but he denied there were. They told him that they would cancel any police warrants against him in exchange for money, so he played along with them and asked for some time to confirm.

The victim said that after the duo drove him back to his area of residence, they untied him and were about to leave, when he he spotted a police patrol and told them what had happened. The suspects were arrested immediately.

One of the officers said that he was inspecting the area under the jurisdiction of the Al Raffa Police Station, when he saw a car dropping a man off in a suspicious manner.

The policeman searched the vehicle and was surprised to discover a photo of the victim, handcuffed and blindfolded, on the phone of one of the accused. He also found the victim's phone in the car, as well as a bag containing 16 packets of dollars.