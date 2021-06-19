Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed surprises residents during impromptu supermarket visit

This is not the first time the Dubai Ruler has dropped by an establishment unannounced.

It's not unusual to bump into a familiar face when you're out shopping for your weekly groceries — but what if that person is none other than the Ruler of Dubai?

In a new video being shared on social media, UAE residents can be seen caught by surprise when they spot His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in what seems to be an impromptu visit to a local supermarket.

Accompanied by his entourage, the UAE VP is seen making his way through an aisle as a shopper steps out of the way.

This is not the first time Sheikh Mohammed has dropped by an establishment unannounced. In fact, he is known for his surprise visits.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, the Dubai Ruler was spotted at Dubai Creek, where he took an abra ride with officials, and also walked around the Gold Souq and the spice market in Deira.

The year before that, Sheikh Mohammed made several more surprise visits around town, stopping by the Dubai Frame, City Walk, and Global Village.

In 2017, he took travellers by surprise when he stopped by Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. Later that year, he even visited students on the first day of school.

And, of course, here's the time he popped by a government office unannounced in 2016: