Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed surprises residents during impromptu supermarket visit
This is not the first time the Dubai Ruler has dropped by an establishment unannounced.
It's not unusual to bump into a familiar face when you're out shopping for your weekly groceries — but what if that person is none other than the Ruler of Dubai?
In a new video being shared on social media, UAE residents can be seen caught by surprise when they spot His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in what seems to be an impromptu visit to a local supermarket.
Accompanied by his entourage, the UAE VP is seen making his way through an aisle as a shopper steps out of the way.
@HHShkMohd .. .. ! pic.twitter.com/pPK3OO1Zvz— (@Rania_bn) June 18, 2021
This is not the first time Sheikh Mohammed has dropped by an establishment unannounced. In fact, he is known for his surprise visits.
In 2019, before the pandemic hit, the Dubai Ruler was spotted at Dubai Creek, where he took an abra ride with officials, and also walked around the Gold Souq and the spice market in Deira.
The year before that, Sheikh Mohammed made several more surprise visits around town, stopping by the Dubai Frame, City Walk, and Global Village.
In 2017, he took travellers by surprise when he stopped by Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. Later that year, he even visited students on the first day of school.
And, of course, here's the time he popped by a government office unannounced in 2016:
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools...
The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
News
2 injured in Abu Dhabi building fire,...
An official thanked the public for their quick response in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler surprises residents during impromptu...
This is not the first time the Dubai Ruler has dropped by an... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Watch: Milkha Singh cremated with full state...
A police contingent reversed arms and sounded the last post in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman imposes new night-time movement ban
The decision goes into effect from tomorrow, June 20. READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE