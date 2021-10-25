Dubai: Season 26 of Global Village opens on Oct 26
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
Global Village is back on Tuesday, October 26 for a brand-new season. Numerous enhancements, including a coffee shop overlooking the lake; a new iconic structure; and modified walkways, have been prepared to greet visitors to the 26th edition of the outdoor multicultural destination.
The family destination, which usually runs in Dubai throughout the cooler months, will feature pavilions and other attractions from countries worldwide. There will be 26 pavilions for the 26th season, representing 80 global cultures with a notable new addition — the Iraq Pavilion.
Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager, guest relations at Global Village, said: “As part of this season’s infrastructure upgrades, we have introduced more seating areas, adjusted some of the paths to improve guest movement, improved our main stage experience and more.”
Guests can look forward to new food concepts, live entertainment, and splurge on unique shopping experiences. Last year, Global Village celebrated its 25th season by breaking 25 Guinness World Records. Officials said that online ticket prices remain at Dh15, and at the gate, ticket prices will be Dh20.
