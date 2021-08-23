Dubai school to roll out post-16 programme on new campus

A Dubai British-curriculum school is ready to open its new campus in Al Qusais to secondary students in the upcoming academic year.

Star Education, a network of British educational institutions in the emirate, will expand one of its schools Star International School Al Twar to Star International School (SIS) Al Qusais, not only providing its secondary student body with a new facility but also welcoming new students into its post-16 programme (Years 12 and 13).

This newly-developed campus sits only minutes away from its main school grounds in Al Twar, allowing for an easy transition for all secondary students to continue their academic journey on new school grounds, with admissions that are currently open, for Years 7 to 13.

Additionally, the school boasts of a number of new facilities, which includes Olympic-sized sports facilities, on-campus catering, a social café area, art studios, tech labs, and eco-friendly indoor and outdoor learning areas.

Designed to teach students how to connect with nature and learn sustainable practices, these areas include an eco-friendly garden, a sustainable outdoor learning area, an open-air amphitheater and a gazebo within the gardens.

The eco-friendly garden is dedicated to sustainable agriculture and outdoor learning, where students can grow herbs, flowers and produce in an organic and sustainable manner.

The new campus also boasts state-of-the-art facilities within its large open space, promoting student creativity and wellbeing. These include a 200-seater auditorium, full-sized football field, a 100-metre running track, an eight-lane swimming pool, indoor sports hall with a badminton court, netball and basketball courts and an outdoor paddle tennis court.

The school also features three fully-equipped science laboratories, an ICT suite, Mac suite, a design and technology laboratory, and a media-equipped room.

Principal Dolly Goriawala said: “An outstanding education is not merely characterised by achieving good grades. It is defined by a combination of high-quality academic provision and an expansive enrichment programme.”

She added: “At our secondary campus, students will receive extensive support to help them manage their studies and guide them towards a successful future, with the help of our exceptional curriculum, facilities and programmes. We will support them in selecting the right subjects to ensure they can access their desired university course and pursue their chosen career.”

The secondary and post-16 programmes provides a variety of GCSE subjects, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) learning, information and communications technology (ICT), while including different extracurricular activities.

The vocational pathway will be further strengthened with the addition of level 3 BTEC courses that is said to possess employer links and will help build on the existing level 2 BTEC courses.

