Dubai Run set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 26

The iconic Dubai Run is all set to return to the Sheikh Zayed Road on November 26.

Registration for the event — one of the signatures of the Dubai Fitness Challenge — is now open for runners of all ages and abilities.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the city’s giant running track, with a 5km route designed specifically for families and a 10km route for recreational and professional runners.

With the starting line near the spectacular Museum of the Future, all runners will see some of the emirate’s landmarks — including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai — before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Runners on the 10km route will also pass by The Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

To get ready for the Dubai Run, warm-up events will be held across the city in October and November. These include The Dubai Academic City Run; Dubai South Run; CBD Run on The Palm; and the Dubai Design District Run as well as a special run for Halloween on October 30 and the Expo 2020 Dubai Run on November 19.

Runners who register for the Dubai Run will receive a limited-edition T-shirt made from sustainable fabric.

“Dubai Run is an event where everyone can get involved whatever their age or running ability is. We welcome walkers or runners, participants in wheelchairs, eight-year-olds or 80-year-olds. All that matters is taking part, getting outdoors and embracing a more active lifestyle,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We look forward to transforming the Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track and bringing Dubai one step closer to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.”

Register now on www.dubairun.com.