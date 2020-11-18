Dubai Ride: RTA announces road closures for Friday's cycling event
The RTA has also announced parking measures for the inaugural event.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a number of traffic measures that will be in place for the inaugural Dubai Ride cycling event this Friday.
Firstly, the following road closures between 4am and 8am will be implemented:
- Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed with Al Khail Road the alternative route.
- Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed with Upper Financial Centre Road the alternative route.
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed with Burj Khalifa Road the alternative route.
If you want to participate in the #DubaiRide challenge on 20 November 2020, check the traffic procedures implemented by RTA to facilitate the public’s participation in the challenge.@DXBFitChallenge #DubaiFitnessChallenge#RTA pic.twitter.com/ll6dLeakYT— RTA (@rta_dubai) November 18, 2020
The RTA has also announced the following available parking for participants:
- Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking through the Upper Financial Centre Road.
- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) parking through Al Mushtaqbal and Zabeel 2 streets.
"If you want to participate in the Dubai Ride challenge on 20 November 2020, check the traffic procedures implemented by RTA to facilitate the public’s participation in the challenge," the RTA added in a tweet on Wednesday.
As part of the Sheikh Zayed Road turns into a cycling track on November 20, residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to ride along two different routes as part of the first-of-its-kind event.
Dubai Ride, to be held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020, will have a 4km family-friendly fun ride option and a more professional 14-km option, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.
