This Friday, take a 14km-bike ride on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Ride, to be held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, also offers participants a 4km family-friendly fun ride option.

As part of the Sheikh Zayed Road turns into a cycling track on November 20, residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to ride along two different routes as part of the first-of-its-kind event.

Dubai Ride, to be held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020, will have a 4km family-friendly fun ride option and a more professional 14-km option, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event will see participants set off on a bike ride along two distinct routes — with the longer route including the city’s main artery, passing a number of the city’s iconic buildings.

The fun ride is open to participants as young as five years old while the 14-km open ride is designed to motivate cycling enthusiasts aged 13 years or older. Participants can cycle at their own pace and register for either of the two routes at their nominated check-in time. People of determination can also participate in either route and should email ambassadors@linkviva.com to arrange their entry.

The Family Route will commence close to The Dubai Mall Cinema Parking entrance, taking riders around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. Participants will mark a full circle around Souq Al Bahar, The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, before finally heading back to the finishing point.

The Sheikh Zayed Road Route will take participants along a loop of the main highway, between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Safa Park. For the first time in history, both directions of the highway will be open for cyclists only. Participants will receive their allocated starting point based on their allotted check-in time.

Speed limits will be set throughout the stretch to ensure safety, closely monitored by race marshals. These will also ensure social distancing guidelines are strictly being followed between cyclists. No backpacks will be allowed on the cycling routes. Water stations will be available at regular intervals along both routes.

All participants must be able to competently cycle a minimum distance of 4km, bring their own bike and helmet, and wear a face mask. Every rider must register to participate in the ride at www.dubairide.com and receive confirmation to take part on the exclusive circuits.

Participants must collect their riding bibs at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Hall 3 on Wednesday and Thursday, from 3pm to 11pm. A copy of their email confirmation is essential for bib collection.

On Friday, free parking will be available throughout the area. Participants will be sent details on their allocated parking area prior to the event, based on their allotted check-in times. Bikes must be mounted to the back of, or inside your car — ensuring no mounts are placed at the top of the vehicle, to be able to access the car parks. Special parking areas have been allocated for People of Determination. Participants who would like to cycle to the event may check-in at the Coca Cola Arena Parking 5.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Driven by the visionary ambition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is focused on creating urban environments that enable active travel, developing dedicated infrastructure to promote cycling and sustaining a collective culture where more and more people want to cycle for leisure, health and everyday travel. The Dubai Ride sets out to develop long-term behaviour change, improve the health of the nation, and ensure people are regularly active.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “We encourage everyone to join us and share the joy, fun and freedom that cycling offers. Whatever your age and however you choose to move, even a short ride can make a big difference.”

Daniel Van Otterdijk, chief communications officer, DP World, added: “We are delighted to support the Dubai Ride and help promote cycling in the UAE. Not only is cycling an environment-friendly way to get around our beautiful city, but it also contributes to a healthier lifestyle for people of all ages. We are particularly excited about the introduction of a shorter course, which is designed for younger children, families and people of determination. This addition to Dubai Ride is another great example of how we are all striving to create a society that is not only active, but fully inclusive.”

