Dubai: Ready for Expo 2020, says DEWA

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 29, 2021

The authority is equipped with latest smart systems for managing the infrastructure of electricity and water networks

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), said they are ready to deal with any emergency during Expo 2020 Dubai, and Dewa has proactive plans to swiftly respond to any crisis during a visit to Dewa’s Crisis and Emergency Centre to check their preparations and ensure the readiness of the relevant teams to respond to emergencies during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Tayer said that Dewa has the latest smart systems for managing the infrastructure of electricity and water networks at the Expo. Additionally, DEWA provides mobile generators that can be connected to the electricity grid at Expo 2020 Dubai in case of emergencies.




