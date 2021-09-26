Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
Listing explores urban centres and covers a city’s safety, neighbourhoods, attractions and landmarks
Dubai has been ranked as the fifth best city in the world in a global report. Resonance Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities Report 2021 places the Emirate ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Los Angeles.
The listing explores urban centres and covers a city’s safety, neighbourhoods, attractions and landmarks, according to a tweet by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Sunday.
The report summarises Dubai as an “alluring blend of over-the-top experiences, Arab heritage and luxury shopping”.
“You can ride the elevator to the top of the world’s tallest building for a bird’s-eye view, bet on the ponies at the world’s richest horse race and pose for photos in front of the world’s tallest choreographed fountains,” the report says.
“These experiences are not by accident: the city reinvented itself yet again throughout the 2010s … to an international tourism and business destination. That has helped attract the highest proportion of foreign-born population of any city worldwide, and they’re a sharp crowd, ranking #23 for Educational Attainment globally.”
The report said that Dubai’s ranking as the planet’s safest city despite “all this economic development and influx” of new residents “is truly astonishing”.
It also listed the attractions that are coming up in the city: The iconic Museum of the Future; the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai; and a new John Wick roller coaster, part of the Motiongate Dubai theme park.
The rankings, explained
Resonance Consultancy ranks the world’s best cities with populations of more than a million. It uses a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 24 areas.
The top four cities on the list are London, Paris, New York and Moscow.
