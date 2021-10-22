Dubai Police sign agreement to use robots to automate work
Partnership with global software company to make force the "smartest law enforcement agency in the world"
The Dubai Police General Command has recently signed an agreement with UiPath – a leading global software company - to enhance cooperation and collaboration in robotic process automation (RPA).
The Agreement was signed virtually by Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, and Tansu Yeen, Vice President for Growth Markets at UiPath.
Brig. Al Razooqi affirmed that the Agreement reflects Dubai Police's eagerness to create distinguished partnerships that pave the way for more innovative and advanced work methods to provide the best security services and positively reflect the development of police work systems in various fields.
"Our partnership with UiPath responds to the vision and strategy of the Dubai Police towards raising the efficiency and improving the work environment and making Dubai Police the smartest law enforcement agency in the world," Brig. Al Razooqi said.
>> Gitex 2021: Dubai Police unveil new website, app, VR games
>> Dubai: New AI system to detect violations, issue fines at pedestrian crossings
Mr Tansu Yeen praised their cooperation with the Dubai Police and highlighted its importance in achieving both entities' aspirations and objectives.
