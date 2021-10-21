Gitex 2021: Dubai Police unveil new website, app, VR games
Dubai Police also exhibited the "Expo 2020 Adventures" game
The Future Foresight and Decision Support Centre at Dubai Police showcased their digital research and studies platform during at Gitex 2021.
The platform allows the public to view future studies and research by simply scanning QR codes with their phones.
New website
Dubai Police showcased its new website with a new interface that provides efficient navigation and enhanced accessibility policing services.
The website ensures a smoother browsing experience for all users, especially people of determination and senior citizens.
Strategic foresight
The Future Foresight and Decision Support Centre at Dubai Police also introduced the ‘Strategic Foresight System’ - an intelligent system that foresees policing and administrative operations.
It relies on artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques to monitor and analyse data from reliable international sources such as research centres, innovation laboratories and police websites to help analysts and experts conduct forward-looking security studies and generate relevant reports.
The Centre also showcased a simulation game, a foresight tool that Dubai Police has developed into a smart app to create scenarios that support foreseeing the future of policing.
Smart App
Dubai Police’s smart app is available on the Apple store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery to ensure policing services are always at hand.
Expo 2020 Adventures
The Dubai Police also exhibited the “Expo 2020 Adventures” game, developed by the Dubai Police Virtual Technology Centre. The game can be played in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Chinese and helps players understand the wonders of the Expo by taking challenges and solving problems. They can also participate in spacecraft competitions and take a virtual tour of the Dubai Police Smart Police Station.
Who’s the Culprit?
Dubai Police also displayed the ‘Who’s the Culprit?’ game, which transport players to a virtual world through VR to play the role of detectives and search for evidence to catch criminals and reveal their motives.
Electronic extortion
A lecture titled “Electronic Extortion” was delivered to educate the public about the dangers of cyber blackmailing, cybercriminals techniques, as well as how to protect themselves from falling into their traps.
At the end of the lecture, Dubai Police called on the public to report any violations or disturbing crimes through e-crime platform or Police Eye, emphasising that provided information would be treated with a high degree of strict confidentiality.
