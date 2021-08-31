Dubai: Police, KHDA, philanthropist sponsor schooling of inmates' children

The children have been hosted by Dubai Police in a special complex near the women’s prison.

Five children of female inmates have been enrolled in private schools under an initiative by Dubai Police, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and businesswoman Salma Khan.

Major General Ali Al Shamali, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the initiative complements the department’s ‘Let’s Learn’ initiative launched by penal institutions years ago to provide an educational and recreational environment for the children of inmates. “This project guarantees the rights of children to enrol in schools and the rights to receive accredited certificates after completing each stage, so that they can continue their studies once they return to their homeland.”

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women’s Prison in Dubai, said the children have been hosted by Dubai Police in a special complex near the women’s prison and are being taken care of by professional nannies, since they have no one to receive them or take care of them as their mothers serve their sentences. “Some children have reached a school age, and if they do not pursue their education, and obtain accredited certificates, they will be left behind once their mothers’ sentences end, and they return to their homeland. From this standpoint, Dubai Police, in coordination with KHDA, sought to enrol them in schools, after conducting the required evaluation and assessment,” Al Zaabi said.

Colonel Al Zaabi added: “We’ve made great efforts over the past two years to enrol children of female inmates into regular schools, and to enable them to pursue their education in the different academic levels as we believe that all children should enjoy their rights, including the right to education.”

Maj-Gen Al Shamali said enrolling these children in regular Dubai schools was done under directives issued by Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to ensure the happiness of internal and external communities, especially children, and to enable them to obtain their full rights guaranteed by law.

