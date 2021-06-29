Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched

Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up on the status of transactions at any time.

A new round-the-clock service will now allow UAE citizens and residents to connect with a dedicated service team and follow up on the status of their transactions at any time.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) on Tuesday announced that new service would be available starting July 7.

The 'You are Special' service will take requests and inquiries related to residency services from companies and individuals, citizens and residents, at any hour, seven days a week.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA, said: ‘’We in the United Arab Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, seek to be at the forefront and aim to achieve customers’ requirements through services that distinguish Dubai from the rest of the world.”

According to Al Roeya, Al Marri explained that the idea behind this innovative service is to provide a unified work channel to suit the needs of customers.

The dedicated team will directly manage the communication process as well as the requests, contributing to better clarity of procedures and eliminating the need for customers to seek answers elsewhere.