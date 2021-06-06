30-day grace period after UAE visa cancellation: All you need to know

How to stay in UAE legally after grace period expires

Question: I am a Dubai resident and have just lost my job. My employers have said that they would cancel my visa by the end of June. I understand I have a 30-day grace period to exit the country. Can you explain this grace period? What are the options I have to stay on in the country once this grace period is over? Can I get a visit visa without leaving UAE?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, an employee whose residence visa has been cancelled should exit the UAE.

This is in accordance with Article 19 of the Federal Law No. (6) for 1973 concerning Immigration and Residence as amended by virtue of Law No. (7) of 1985, Law No. (13) of 1996 and Federal Decree Law No. (17) of 2017, which states: “Foreigners who have obtained residence license shall be subject to the provisions of Article (11) herein. They must leave the country upon the revocation of their residence permit or the expiration of its term."

However, it should be noted that in the UAE once a residence visa is cancelled, an individual may reside in the country for grace period of 30 days.

Prior to expiry of the grace period, an individual should leave the UAE or change his status of stay within the country. Based on this, you may stay in the UAE during the grace period once your residence visa is cancelled by your employer.

If you find new employment during the grace period, you may request your new employer to apply for work permit and change your residency status while you are in the country before the grace period expires. Thereby, once the work permit is approved, your new employer may apply for your new residence visa while you are in the country.

However, if you overstay in the UAE beyond the grace period, it shall attract a penalty which is payable to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (the ‘GDRFA’).

Further, if you do not find employment during the grace period, then you may obtain a visit visa, while you are within the UAE. For more information regarding the said matter you may contact the GDRFA.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.