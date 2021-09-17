Dubai: Nestled in tranquillity at Golf Link villas

The community is in close proximity to Expo 2020 Dubai site

A sprawling 18-hole championship golf course, laced with elegant, independent villas presents an idyllic picture of Golf Link, a small community in Emaar South.

A relatively new addition to Dubai’s burgeoning residential community scene, the place has quickly become popular due to its quality housing and typical suburban feel, despite being close to several metropolitan hubs.

Located minutes away from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, and in close proximity to Expo 2020 Dubai site, the suburb houses around 200 villas in a rich backdrop of tree-lined streets snaking through a quiet and relaxing neighbourhood with leafy green areas and parks. Developed by Emaar (master developer), the abundance of natural surroundings, coupled with limited number of residences ensures a more homely vibe - perfect for unwinding oneself after long day’s work.

With the massive golf course on one side, park on the other, and the recreational centre standing right in the middle, Golf Link offers convenience of navigation as well as a luxurious and practical lifestyle. The community comprises standalone villas starting from 3 bedrooms and going up to 5 bedrooms, both furnished and unfurnished. Impressively big plot sizes define the landscape with the built-up area for a 3-bedroom house starting at 2,270 sqft, and going up to 3,000 sq ft for a 4BHK villa and around 4,600 sq ft built-up for a 5-bedroom villa.

“Golf Link is a small community with all the amenities, luxuries and facilities required for a modern, contemporary lifestyle,” says Miriam Njeri Mwangi, property consultant at Driven Properties.

“The biggest USP is of course the huge golf course; however, that is not the only reason to settle here. The gated community offers a fair mix of nationalities, family centric activities, and a great opportunity to observe nature from close quarters. Moreover, with sports being an integral part of people’s day-to-day life, multiple fitness, and sports amenities, are available for residents.”

Besides regular cycling and jogging tracks for fitness enthusiasts, residents at Golf Link have access to the main community swimming pool for adults, and a small one for children, parks, children’s play and activity area, bouncy ball, basketball and tennis courts, and a football field as well as a fully-equipped gym and barbecue area. Moreover, the community centre takes care of all the basic needs such as a supermarket, laundry, salon, coffee shop, among others. While there are no schools or healthcare facilities located within the suburb, the nearby Dubai Investment Park – just a 15-minute drive away – provides several options for educational, healthcare and retail needs.

With a promise of further development and several additions to meet the everyday needs of its residents, Golf Link has the potential to deliver a complete and comprehensive lifestyle.

Just a ride away

Besides Al Maktoum International Airport which is just a 4-minute drive away, Golf Link connects neatly with several landmarks, making it easy for residents to access commercial and business hubs. Driving down to Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, for instance, takes between 30 and 40 minutes, while Ibn Batuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah and the Walk, JBR, is around 30 to 35 minutes away. Dubai International Airport takes about 45 minutes to reach by car.

Rents

Depending on whether it’s furnished or not, rents for the 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Golf Link can vary due to several factors. Moreover, villas facing the golf championship course are rented at a higher price. Here is a rough idea of the rents:

>> Dh110K

For a 3-bedroom house (unfurnished)

>> Dh195K

For a 3-bedroom house (furnished, with a gazebo)

>> Dh115K

For a 4-bedroom house (unfurnished)

>> Dh215K

For a 4-bedroom house (furnished)

>> Dh150K

For a 5-bedroom house (unfurnished)

>> Dh300K

For a 5-bedroom house (furnished)