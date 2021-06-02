News
Dubai in top 10 arbitration centres globally

Staff Reporter /Dubai
Filed on June 2, 2021
Wam

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to hail Dubai's rankings.


Dubai features in the top 10 arbitration centres around the world. It is the only jurisdiction from the Middle East to feature in the top 10 arbitral seats, according to the International Arbitration Survey.

"Congratulations to the UAE on Dubai's achievement ... We're very proud of the team at Dubai International Arbitration Centre for being the region's 1st," he tweeted.

The 12th version of the International Arbitration Survey titled ‘Adapting arbitration to a changing world’ was issued in May 2021.

It is conducted by School of International Arbitration (SIA) at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), in partnership with White & Case (LLP).

The other preferred seats on the top 10 list include London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Paris. Dubai rounded out the top 10 list, surpassing well-known seats such as Vienna and Washington.

This edition saw the widest-ever pool of respondents since its first edition in 2006, with more than 1,200 questionnaire responses received and 198 interviews conducted with specialists in 53 cities worldwide over five months.

The survey is a key reference for decision makers to identify and analyse the needs, expectations, and trends of international arbitration stakeholders.

