Dubai hotels offer first-ever 24-hour flash sale for DSS

The sale is on from 10am on July 1 to 10am on July 2.

Enjoy a staycation season like no other with super value deals available for one day only as part of the first-ever Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition. From 10am on July 1 to 10am on July 2, residents and visitors can discover extra-special hotel offers including amazing getaways, promotional room rates, big savings on F&B and complimentary tickets to the city’s world-famous attractions.

DSS, held from July 1 to September 4, features 10 weeks of great shopping deals, food offers, family entertainment and much more. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all of the hotels, malls, stores and venues taking part in DSS follow the important health and safety rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

Address Hotels + Resorts: Guests checking into the Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Boulevard, Address Fountain Views, Address Sky View, Palace Downtown, Address Beach Resort and Address Dubai Marina during the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition will enjoy 30 per cent off the best available room rates.

Vida Hotels Dubai: Staycations at any Vida Hotels Dubai property, including Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Downtown and Vida Creek Harbour and Manzil Downtown, include a great 40 per cent saving on best room rates as part of the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition.

Armani Hotel Dubai: Discover the perfect luxury summer escape at the Armani Hotel Dubai. Guests checking in as part of the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition promotion will enjoy up to 30 per cent off the best available rate plus tickets at Burj Khalifa Level 148, swim with sharks at the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, and the augmented reality VR Park.

Voco Dubai: A one-night stay booked at the Voco Dubai hotel for the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition includes 20 per cent off a stay, free breakfast, 25 per cent off F&B and treatments at Spa Zen plus kids eat for free.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown: The property’s Art Staycation deal invites guests to immerse themselves in art with an exciting getaway inclusive of a stylish room with city skyline or Dubai Creek view, breakfast for two at Open Sesame restaurant and two tickets per room per night to the Theatre of Digital Art Dubai in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Plus, children aged up to 12 years can enjoy a free meal with a paying adult (one child per family). The hotel’s Summer Suite Surprises offer allows guests who book a suite to enjoy a complimentary wellness treatment from a choice of massage, full body scrub and facial.

InterContinental Dubai Marina: Experience the perfect weekend getaway with a mini-break at the InterContinental Dubai Marina hotel for only Dh999. As part of the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition promotion, guests can enjoy an overnight stay for two in a Deluxe Room with a complimentary upgrade, late check-out, daily breakfast buffet plus Thursday night brunch.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City: A great choice for shopping, food and relaxation, the hotel boasts spectacular waterfront views plus a uniquely crafted staycation package that includes a free upgrade to a Family Waterfront Room, breakfast, buffet dinner at Anise restaurant, 24 per cent off the price of a second room, 24 per cent off spa treatments, 24 per cent off F&B and 24 per cent off guests’ next stay.

Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira: Discover the city's rich heritage by staying in one of Dubai's historical neighbourhoods. The Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira is offering up to a 70 per cent off when guests book during the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition. Enjoy the best room rates inclusive of breakfast and dinner with two kids free (up to 12 years). Equipped with 300 rooms and suites with various food and beverage options like the legendary Spice Island restaurant, Harry's Bar, Tiki Bar, Brioso, and Aquarium Lounge, Crowne Plaza Deira is a foodie's paradise. Guests can also relax with a dip in the pool, a rejuvenating massage, or a workout in the Hero's Health Club and Spa.

Aloft Dubai Creek: Book a fun-packed getaway at Aloft Dubai Creek during the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition promotion and enjoy a host of benefits including Magic Planet tickets for up to two children, a Dh75 voucher per adult per stay for selected spa treatments at Dreamworks Spa, special rates on movie tickets at Vox Outdoor Cinema and a free shuttle bus service to La Mer Beach and Dubai International Airport. Rates start from Dh299 with benefits worth Dh425.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates: The 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition special offer includes 30 per cent off the best available room rate plus a great 20 per cent off at the hotel’s restaurants. Guests will have even more reason to enjoy the flavours of the Levant at Olea, authentic Spanish cuisine and live flamenco performances at Salero, or Aspen’s famous afternoon tea.

Accor Hotels: Summer stays at the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Novotel Deira City Centre, Novotel Suites Mall of the Emirates, Ibis Dubai Mall of the Emirates and Ibis Deira City Centre booked as part of the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition promotion include 20 per cent off the best available rates and 20 per cent off F&B and spa treatments. Use the MAF20 code when booking online.

Hilton Garden Inn Mall of the Emirates: The 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition deal for the Hilton Garden Inn Mall of the Emirates includes 20 per cent off the best available room rate, up to 25 per cent off at F&B outlets and 50 per cent savings on Ski Dubai tickets.

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates: Reconnect with the family for less this summer with the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition offer. Guests can benefit from 15 per cent off best available room rates plus a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out until 4pm and four Magic Planet gameplay cards. Specially priced Ski Dubai Snow Park entry tickets are also available for just Dh75 each.

Atlantis the Palm: Enjoy 20 per cent off best available rates for stays until 30 September 2021, with a black out of Eid Al Adha from 19 to 23 July, as part of the 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition.

This year’s DSS takes place in partnership with key sponsors and stakeholders Emirates, AW Rostamani and RAK Bank, Majid Al Futtaim, Meraas – Dubai Holding, Merex, Nakheel Malls, Mercato Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Emaar Downtown and Dubai Marina Mall.