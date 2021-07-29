Dubai: Hatta dam area closed for maintenance work

All other entertainment and tourist sites in the Hatta area will remain open.

The Hatta dam area and its surrounding facilities are being closed for maintenance work, authorities announced on Thursday.

All other entertainment and tourist sites in the Hatta area will remain open, the Dubai Municipality said.

"For your safety, Dubai Municipality announces the closure of the Hatta dam area and its surrounding facilities for maintenance reasons. The public can still enjoy all other entertainment and tourist sites in the Hatta area," the municipality said in a post on social media.