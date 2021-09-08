Dubai Fitness Challenge dates announced; Expo 2020 site to host some activities

The challenge encourages residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days

The 2021 edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will be back from October 29 to November 27.

One of the fitness villages is all set to come at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Featuring events across the Emirate, the challenge encourages Dubai residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

“The fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing and enjoy the outdoors,” the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

In addition to the Expo 2020 site, a fitness village will come up at the Kite Beach as well. The Dubai Run and Dubai Ride will be back as well.

The challenge was first launched five years ago by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. He is often spotted taking part in the challenge around the city.

The media office said further details, including registration information and the full line-up of activities, will be released over the coming weeks.

“With expectations of more than one million residents and visitors taking part in this year’s challenge, everyone planning to participate is encouraged to start setting their fitness and health goals now,” the media office added.