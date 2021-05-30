News
Dubai: Fire breaks out in boat, put out

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 30, 2021

Emergency officials' quick response prevented it from spreading to nearby boats and causing injury.


A fire that broke out in a boat docked in Dubai has been put out, the police have said. The boat was docked at Marina Umm Suqeim.

Emergency officials’ quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby boats and causing injury, the police said.

Lt-Col Ali Abdullah Al Qaseeb Al Naqbi, Director of Maritime Rescue, said the officers rushed to the scene and immediately moved the boat away from where it was docked to prevent the fire from spreading.

"In cooperation with officers from the Directorate General of Civil Defence in Dubai, the fire was doused completely in no time," Lt-Col Al Naqbi added.

The officer urged boat owners to ensure the availability of all safety equipment. He also reminded them to download the Dubai Police’s Sail Safely app, which helps them identify hazards; send distress requests (SOS) directly to the Dubai Police; and facilitate rapid emergency response.

