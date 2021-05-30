- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Fire breaks out in boat, put out
Emergency officials’ quick response prevented it from spreading to nearby boats and causing injury.
A fire that broke out in a boat docked in Dubai has been put out, the police have said. The boat was docked at Marina Umm Suqeim.
Emergency officials’ quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby boats and causing injury, the police said.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Minor fire at ceramics warehouse put out
>> Dubai: Students evacuated safely after fire on school campus
Lt-Col Ali Abdullah Al Qaseeb Al Naqbi, Director of Maritime Rescue, said the officers rushed to the scene and immediately moved the boat away from where it was docked to prevent the fire from spreading.
"In cooperation with officers from the Directorate General of Civil Defence in Dubai, the fire was doused completely in no time," Lt-Col Al Naqbi added.
The officer urged boat owners to ensure the availability of all safety equipment. He also reminded them to download the Dubai Police’s Sail Safely app, which helps them identify hazards; send distress requests (SOS) directly to the Dubai Police; and facilitate rapid emergency response.
-
News
UAE, region to see hottest temperatures yet
The days ahead will be characterised by intensive heat and hot, dry... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE to relax restrictions on sharing of...
The worldwide Big Data in healthcare market is forecasted to be worth ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man to pay Dh5,000 for ruining wife's...
In her lawsuit, she demanded Dh20,000, as she claimed he destroyed... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE considers giving 12th marks based on past 3...
A students Grade 9, 10 and 11 results may determine their Class 12... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June...
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Revealed: 5 most affordable areas to rent in Dubai
Rents start from as low as Dh14,000 per annum. READ MORE
-
Europe
Police seize Dh25 million in largest-ever single...
City police made the bust after noticing a man struggling to carry... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Special labels for parent-friendly offices...
Such workplaces can contribute to reducing parental stress and parent ... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced