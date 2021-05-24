Dubai: Students evacuated safely after fire on school campus

The fire had broken out in some materials outside the security guard's room.

A small fire that broke out next to a security guard's room in an outdoor building of a school in Dubai has been extinguished.

The Dubai Civil Defence said it received a report at 12.06pm on Monday about the fire at a GEMS school in Nad Al Sheba 3.

All children were safely evacuated to the main field away from the scene of the fire within minutes, according to Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO of GEMS Modern Academy and Vice-President, Education, GEMS Education.

Emergency teams quickly moved to the scene and found that the fire had broken out in some materials outside the security guard's room.

The fire was brought under control by 12.17pm and no injuries were reported.

After the necessary measures were taken, the site was cooled down and handed over to the investigation authority.

Khambatta said: “A fire broke out at Gate 3 in the guards’ cabin at 12 noon today. The school’s well-rehearsed evacuation protocol was followed immediately.

“Emergency services have extinguished the fire and all children are safe.”