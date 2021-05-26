Dubai: Fashion brand sets Guinness World Record for largest mobile clothing store

It converted a fleet of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores as a way to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.

A Dubai fashion retailer has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest mobile clothing store.

Telal Gents Fashion converted a fleet of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores, offering customers an on-demand mobile boutique straight to their doorstep.

Launched earlier this month, the initiative allows shoppers across Dubai to enjoy a live online shopping experience at their convenience.

Established in 1987, Telal has 32 outlets throughout the Middle East and its own footwear factory in Italy.

Director Hassan Thurabi said, “We noticed a 30 per cent dip in customer footfall during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and a reluctance from people to go outside for non-essential goods."

Needing to find a solution to the situation quickly, he said they invented the platform to support the new needs of customers and bring services to customers’ doorsteps at the click of a button.

Dubbed the Fashion Probe project, he added it has become one of the company’s most successful projects, boosting sales by "over 50 per cent".

Plans are currently in place to expand the brand to other emirates in the UAE as well.