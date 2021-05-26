- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Fashion brand sets Guinness World Record for largest mobile clothing store
It converted a fleet of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores as a way to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.
A Dubai fashion retailer has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest mobile clothing store.
Telal Gents Fashion converted a fleet of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores, offering customers an on-demand mobile boutique straight to their doorstep.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Global Village breaks Guinness World Record this season
Launched earlier this month, the initiative allows shoppers across Dubai to enjoy a live online shopping experience at their convenience.
Established in 1987, Telal has 32 outlets throughout the Middle East and its own footwear factory in Italy.
Director Hassan Thurabi said, “We noticed a 30 per cent dip in customer footfall during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and a reluctance from people to go outside for non-essential goods."
Needing to find a solution to the situation quickly, he said they invented the platform to support the new needs of customers and bring services to customers’ doorsteps at the click of a button.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE flag made with mosaic added to Guinness World Records
Dubbed the Fashion Probe project, he added it has become one of the company’s most successful projects, boosting sales by "over 50 per cent".
Plans are currently in place to expand the brand to other emirates in the UAE as well.
-
Education
Covid impact: More universities in UAE offer...
Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE govt secures top rankings in global indicators
Emirati government is number one globally when it comes to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools can host graduation...
Specific health and Covid safety protocols must be followed. READ MORE
-
Government
Rare photos: Sheikh Zayed at first Abu Dhabi book ...
A nation is defined by its cultural wealth, not by material wealth:... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights may resume after June 14: Envoy
Resumption of operations will largely depend on how the pandemic is... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park to close for the season on May...
The temporary closure of the facility is primarily aimed at... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid impact: More UAE universities offer...
Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools can host graduation...
Specific health and Covid safety protocols must be followed. READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa