- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Global Village breaks Guinness World Record this season
Destination inches closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records.
Global Village, a multicultural family entertainment destination in Dubai, moved closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records on Monday in line with its Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations this year.
On Saturday (April 10), Global Village claimed its 22nd title of the season, breaking the record for "most nationalities on a theme park ride".
The latest accomplishment is particularly significant, as it reflects the park's multicultural nature and underscoring the facility as an ideal family entertainment destination, where cultures from all four corners of the world come together.
The iconic Wheel of the World completed one full round with 73 guests from 73 countries. The record is also a testament to the UAE's status as an international beacon for diversity and cultural inclusion.
In the build-up to Saturday's record-breaking attempt, Global Village launched a campaign asking multi-national families of Dubai to join in the record-breaking bid.
To ensure continued compliance with the highest standards of Covid-19 safety, the invitation was extended to members of the same household with multiple nationalities.
Global Village succeeded in bringing this record to Dubai from Sweden, which had achieved the feat in July 2012. Each participant got a Silver Ticket as a souvenir of the special day and will also receive an official participation certificate from Guinness World Records to show the world that they, too, are “officially amazing”.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not getting Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch