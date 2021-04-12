Dubai: Global Village breaks Guinness World Record this season

Destination inches closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records.

Global Village, a multicultural family entertainment destination in Dubai, moved closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records on Monday in line with its Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations this year.

On Saturday (April 10), Global Village claimed its 22nd title of the season, breaking the record for "most nationalities on a theme park ride".

The latest accomplishment is particularly significant, as it reflects the park's multicultural nature and underscoring the facility as an ideal family entertainment destination, where cultures from all four corners of the world come together.

The iconic Wheel of the World completed one full round with 73 guests from 73 countries. The record is also a testament to the UAE's status as an international beacon for diversity and cultural inclusion.

In the build-up to Saturday's record-breaking attempt, Global Village launched a campaign asking multi-national families of Dubai to join in the record-breaking bid.

To ensure continued compliance with the highest standards of Covid-19 safety, the invitation was extended to members of the same household with multiple nationalities.

Global Village succeeded in bringing this record to Dubai from Sweden, which had achieved the feat in July 2012. Each participant got a Silver Ticket as a souvenir of the special day and will also receive an official participation certificate from Guinness World Records to show the world that they, too, are “officially amazing”.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com