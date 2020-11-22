Dubai expat loses Dh50,400 on a fake massage date

The six accused — all detained — are facing the charges of forceful robbery, illegal confinement, issuing criminal threats and unlawful use of others’ bank cards.

Six expats — three men and three women — have been charged at the Dubai Court of First Instance with assault and forceful robber after they lured a man through a fake Facebook account to a massage date.

According to court documents, the Nigerian expats, all aged between 23 and 36 held the man against his will and robbed his bank cards and made purchases and withdrawals worth Dh50,000.

The incident took place on August 11 and was reported at Al Rafaa police station.

The complainant, a 42-year-old Jordanian, recounted during investigation how he went to a building in Al Rafaa to meet a woman for massage. “I had come across her page on Facebook. When I went to the address which she sent me on WhatsApp, a different woman opened the doors. I was then attacked by more than six people.”

The group gagged him with a towel and snatched his mobile phone and wallet in which there was Dh400 in cash. “They made me reveal my bank card PINs after threatening to kill me. A total amount of Dh 50,000 was withdrawn from the cards shortly after. They gave me back my phone after deleting all the conversations with that woman. They returned my wallet after taking the cash and left the place,” he recalled.

A police lieutenant told the investigator that they launched a probe after receiving the complaint. “We checked the CCTV cameras in the area where the incident took place. On August 18, we arrested three of them in Al Rafaa area. One of them admitted to having rented the flat while his accomplices confessed that they lured the victim there to take his money under threats.”

On August 20, the police apprehended the rest of the defendants. They all admitted to the charges during interrogation.

The trial has been adjourned to December 15.

