Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires announced
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire.
Two individuals have hit a million dollars as part of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.
Abdulhakim Alshafei, a 64-year-old Bahraini national based in Manama, became a $1 million winner with a ticket purchased online on March 21.
He is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2018. The father of two works as an advisor for an investment company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
"This unexpected blessing is much appreciated, especially during this challenging time,” he said.
Selmir Omazic, a Bosnian national based in Bosnia and Hercegovina, was announced as the other dollar millionaire. He is the first Bosnian national to win the promotion.
Organisers have not been able to reach him to convey the news yet.
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed...
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public...
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a...
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,...
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ...
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April.
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident...
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli