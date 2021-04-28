Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires announced

One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire.

Two individuals have hit a million dollars as part of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Abdulhakim Alshafei, a 64-year-old Bahraini national based in Manama, became a $1 million winner with a ticket purchased online on March 21.

He is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2018. The father of two works as an advisor for an investment company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"This unexpected blessing is much appreciated, especially during this challenging time,” he said.

Selmir Omazic, a Bosnian national based in Bosnia and Hercegovina, was announced as the other dollar millionaire. He is the first Bosnian national to win the promotion.

Organisers have not been able to reach him to convey the news yet.