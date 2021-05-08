Dubai: Dh300 fine for riding cycles at Kite Beach

This move came after authorities banned the use of electric scooters in public parks.

Hit the brakes if you are planning to take your electric scooters or cycles to the Kite Beach in Dubai. It could make a hole in your pockets.

Authorities have erected signboards warning visitors of Dh300 fines for using cycles and electric scooters on the jogging track and boardwalk at the Kite Beach.

Andrew, a resident of Jumeirah who is regularly commutes to Kite Beach on the electric scooter said: “I do my pre-workout light exercise at the Kite Beach. As I stay a couple of blocks away, electric scooters are fast, easy, and efficient to reach this place. Now that it attracts fines, I must just leave it at home.”

Others were happy. Jamie, a gym instructor said, “The jogging track and boardwalk is crowded in the evenings with joggers and walkers. I have been hit by a cyclist once as he was performing stunts. I am happy that the path will be clear now and joggers will have a peaceful workout.”

“I have seen many groups riding cycles and at great speed. Many kids play and jog on the jogging track and cycles pose a threat to them,” said Natalie, an expat from Australia.

