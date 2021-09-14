Dubai charity sends 60 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends basic food supplies for Afghan people
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sent four planes loaded with 60 tonnes of food aid to Kabul to provide for the basic needs of the Afghan people.
Ibrahim Bumalha, Dubai Ruler’s Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Establishment, said sending planes with humanitarian aid is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and crowns the ongoing coordination between the establishment and Dubai’s aviation sector.
He added that the planes transported 60 tonnes of basic food supplies, noting the Afghan people are suffering from food scarcity.
Several Afghan officials expressed their appreciation to the UAE for its humanitarian efforts and aid to the Afghan people.
The establishment has launched many humanitarian and charity projects in Afghanistan, including the construction of a village for disabled people with 200 houses, four mosques, two schools, a shopping centre, a clinic and a professional training centre, in addition to the Zayed Orphanage in Kandahar, which was approved as a secondary school that runs seven classes, organises carpentry workshops for orphans, and comprises housing for students, facilities and a mosque. The establishment also built several artesian wells in the area.
