News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark the opening of DSS

Web report/Dubai
Filed on July 1, 2021
KT Photo: Shihab

The summer festival will run until September 4.


A spectacular light and projection show at the Burj Khalifa marked the opening of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The festival returns for its 24th edition and offers residents and visitors alike a summer of retail celebrations, promotions, family fun, dining fest, entertainment, and more across the city.

Taking place from July 1 to September 4, the DSS celebrates everything that makes Dubai the number one summer vacation and shopping choice — a family-friendly destination, and a retail hotspot for visitors and residents.

Two of Dubai’s most famous landmarks announced the start of DSS with spectacular projection shows lighting up the night sky. Performed to the song Dubai Kawkab Akhar, the opening shows were staged at the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City Mall and the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai.

The events were open to members of the public who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. For the Dubai Festival City Mall event, guests could book a table at one of the Festival Bay restaurants, or visit the bay directly, with vaccination proof. For the Burj Khalifa show, guests had to book at one of the fountain-facing restaurants or visit the location directly with vaccination verification.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210610&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619903&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 