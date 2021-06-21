Dubai bans use of fishing nets, announces plan to protect marine life

Exceedingly limited quantities of local commercial fish due to overfishing is one reason for adopting the new measures.

The Executive Council of Dubai has announced a new strategic plan to regulate fishing and the ban on fishing nets to protect marine life and limit violations that threaten fishery resources in the emirate’s waters.

The Council banned the use of fishing nets and established dedicated sites and industrial breeding habitats for vital fish species.

Other initiatives include reviewing and updating legislation and regulations, developing and delivering training and awareness programmes and compensation for the affected fishermen.

This strategy will also determine the number of fishing boats and breeding seasons per area, monitor implementation of the fishing ban and advise on updates to the fish species under the ban, and simplify the professional fishing licensing procedures through a unified platform.

The Executive Council said fish stocks on the coasts of the UAE decreased by 88 per cent. It also said farsh, grouper and shaari fish are exposed to excessive consumption, as the stock volume of these species is only seven per cent, 12 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

These measures have been taken due to the destruction of marine habitats, unsustainable fishing practices, and exceedingly limited quantities of local commercial fish due to overfishing.

