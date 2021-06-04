Dubai amputee breaks world record for longest wall sit
Record marks the launch of the Guinness World Records' Impairment Records Initiative
Arab amputee and athlete Darine Barbar has made history by smashing the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest static wall sit’. She was able to hold a squat — while leaning against the wall — for a total of two minutes, and 8.24 seconds.
Darine, a Dubai resident, lost her left leg to bone cancer when she was 15. In 2013, she broke her hip in an accident and she needed two screws on the side where her amputation was.
“I lost my left leg in June 1993 and today, in the same month after 28 years, I am back to win the battle. My story has inspired many throughout the years, and today I make history hoping to inspire millions around the world,” Darine said.
The record she broke today marked the launch of the Guinness World Records' Impairment Records Initiative, which introduces 23 classification categories for physical, intellectual and visual impairments. The classifications, created with the support of external experts, will be applicable across all sports, strength and ‘journey’ records.
With this initiative, hundreds of new record titles could be created by people with impairments around the world, allowing amateur athletes, fitness fanatics and keen-sports people to make history.
“I thank Guinness World Records™ for considering the new classifications for people with determination, and I am proud to be part of a campaign that will change the lives of millions across the globe,” Darine said.
